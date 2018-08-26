Update (2:31 p.m.):
D.C. Police said they had cleared the scene Sunday afternoon and no hazardous materials were found.
Original post
Several streets are closed in downtown Washington while police investigate reports of a suspicious package.
D.C. police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal said police were called to the area of 12th street and Constitution Ave. NW about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. A social media post showed the 12th Street tunnel was blocked off and motorists were ordered to stay in their cars.
Police said the street closures stretch down Constitution from 9th to 14th streets NW.
One person tweeted that nearby streets were evacuated and the Smithsonian Museum of American History was on lockdown.