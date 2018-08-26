Update (2:31 p.m.):

D.C. Police said they had cleared the scene Sunday afternoon and no hazardous materials were found.

The suspicious package has been cleared with no hazardous materials. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 26, 2018

Original post

Several streets are closed in downtown Washington while police investigate reports of a suspicious package.

D.C. police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal said police were called to the area of 12th street and Constitution Ave. NW about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. A social media post showed the 12th Street tunnel was blocked off and motorists were ordered to stay in their cars.

Something big is going on in downtown DC. Police have Constitution Ave blocked off at the 12th St tunnel. Told to get back in our cars but we can’t go anywhere. Everything is blocked off. pic.twitter.com/eMSVqLeky8 — PJ Elliott (@PJElliottRadio) August 26, 2018

Police said the street closures stretch down Constitution from 9th to 14th streets NW.

One person tweeted that nearby streets were evacuated and the Smithsonian Museum of American History was on lockdown.