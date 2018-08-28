

(Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Metro riders on a Franconia-bound Blue Line train ended up at Courthouse on the Orange/Silver lines Tuesday morning after the train took the wrong route.

Metro told riders to expect delays on the Blue Line after what it called a “train malfunction” at Rosslyn.

The Blue Line train, bound for Franconia-Springfield, took the wrong route out of Rosslyn, and ended up at Courthouse station, according to riders and scanner reports.

“It appears that the train was a Blue Line train to Franconia,” a dispatcher could be heard saying over Metro’s radio. “However, instead of keeping on in the direction of Franconia the train operator went toward Vienna.”

Instructed to get off the train at courthouse and catch a train back to Rosslyn so I could then get back onto the blue line — Z (@Gator_in_DC) August 28, 2018

One rider tweeted that the train switched its designation to Silver Line after passing Rosslyn. At Courthouse, the rider said, passengers were told to take the train back to Rosslyn where they could catch the Blue Line.

The Blue, Orange and Silver lines converge through downtown Washington and the rest of the system’s core before splitting into two segments at Rosslyn -- Orange and Silver going west and Blue going south, via Arlington Cemetery, to Franconia-Springfield.

In response to a request for comment, Metro did not immediately provide details on how the mishap occurred.