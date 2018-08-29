UPDATE, 3:37 P.M.:

Metro restored service after an earlier service suspension for a power problem.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Service on part of the Orange and Silver lines was suspended Wednesday afternoon because of a power problem, officials said.

At 3:05 p.m., Metro tweeted that service on the Orange and Silver lines was suspended between the Courthouse and Farragut West stations because of a power problem at Foggy Bottom. Blue Line trains were operating between Franconia-Springfield and Arlington Cemetery.

Shuttle buses were requested, Metro said, and no further information about the cause of the power problem was immediately available.

Commuters should try the Red line at Farragut North as an alternative for travel in downtown Washington, officials said, and the Yellow line for service to Virginia.