

Rush-hour traffic on Interstate 395 in Washington. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Blame it on the Beltways. Blame it on the traffic. Blame it on East Coast tempers, ride-sharing or overzealous insurance-claim filers. But whatever the reason, insurance company Allstate has ranked Baltimore drivers the worst in the nation — and D.C. drivers aren't much better.

Allstate's annual “Best Drivers Report” looks at drivers in the nation's 200 largest cities, tabulating property damage frequency to figure out which citizens are safest behind the wheel. Even after controlling for population density and precipitation, the 2018 report put Baltimore at the bottom of the list, with drivers 163 percent more likely to file a claim than the national average, with 3.8 years between claims, on average, and about 29 “hard-braking events” per 1,000 miles.

At No. 198, D.C. wasn't much better, with drivers being 156 percent more likely to file a claim than the national average, an average of 3.9 years between claims and about 26 “hard-braking” events per 1,000 miles. Alexandria, Va., came in at No. 192.

The safest drivers were found in Brownsville, Tex. At No. 1, the border town enjoys an average of more than 13 years between claims, and its drivers are more than 26 percent less likely to file a claim than the national average. Brownsville was followed by Kansas City, Kan., and Boise, Idaho.

Luckily for the D.C. region, the Allstate report “is not used to determine auto insurance rates,” the report says.