The D.C. Department of Transportation is extending through December the pilot program that allows the operations of shared bikes and electric scooters. But moving forward, operators will be required to provide a method for users to lock the bikes on racks or poles.

The city plans to take the next few months to transition to a more permanent program. DDOT is slated to unveil a new set of regulations next month that will establish operations fees and reassess the existing cap on fleets. The department will also more clearly define rules for bike and scooter parking. The policies will aim to balance the city’s desire for mobility innovation, sustainability goals and public safety.

“We think that there’s a viable program to be had,” said Sam Zimbabwe, chief project delivery officer for DDOT. “But we think there needs to be a regulatory framework.”

The new regulations should be available for public comment next month and finalized this fall for implementation starting Jan. 1, said Zimbabwe. He said the new rules won’t need to be reviewed or approved by the D.C. Council.

The dockless systems, which arrived in the District last September, have become a popular option to get around. Many commuters have turned to them out of frustration with the region’s troubled public transit system, picking up on a rising trend to use the app-based services for short-distance trips.

When the program began last fall, five companies offered dockless bikes and promised to expand bike-sharing and bike commuting. But by spring the program had shifted to a system of mostly electric scooters. Dockless bike operators Mobike and Ofo left the pilot this summer, citing frustration with city restrictions on fleets. But they left as the scootermania was quickly taking off. Soon the scooters became more popular, and profitable, than the dockless bikes. Now most companies operating a dockless system in the city are scooter providers. That includes Bird, Skip, Lime and Spin. The exception is Jump, the Uber-owned company that rents electric bikes.

From the day the system launch, in September, through June of this year, users had taken more than 625,000 rides on the bikes and scooters, according to DDOT. In May alone, more than 55,000 users took over 140,000 trips, the agency said.

The companies will continue to be subjected to a cap of 400 bikes or scooters or a combination of both until the end of the year. That restriction may change with the new permit. Any company operating bikes will be required to have a mechanism for bikes to lock to a rack or post. City officials say the requirement is a direct response to complaints from resident and visitors who have encountered bikes blocking pedestrian access. JUMP bikes already have a locking system.

DDOT officials said they continue to work with the operators to urge more education about proper bike and scooter parking. The city has added racks to accommodate more than 200 bikes and is on track to add an additional 300 racks this fall, officials said.

Moving forward, the city is considering fines on operators to ensure they have the right incentives in place for users to follow the rules and reduce poor dockless behaviors. The city also wants companies to employ methods to ensure people of all backgrounds can access their services, including those who don’t have credit cards.

When asked why it’s taking the city so long to implement permanent dockless regulations, Zimbabwe said more time was needed to make an evaluation of the program, especially because the arrival of the scooters in February significantly changed the outlook of the dockless services. So far, he said, the services have increased access to personal mobility trips and possibly bringing new users that maybe were using bikes.

New operation fees, he said, would be in line with what other cities have imposed. Earlier this year D.C. abandoned an unpopular plan to impose a $200-per-bike fee on operators. Seattle this summer approved regulations that allow up to 20,000 bike — up to 5,000 bikes to four companies, but at a cost of $250,000 annual fee.

Companies that are participating in the program will have to re-apply for a permit later this year, officials said.

The public can send comments about the program to dockless.bikeshare@dc.gov.