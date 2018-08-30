

Metro Transit Police used pepper spray to break up a large fight at busy L'Enfant Plaza Metro station Thursday afternoon and arrested two teenagers, the transit agency said.

Passengers on social media complained of coughing and eye and skin irritation resulting from contact with the chemical. Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said the fight involved a "large group of juveniles" and police had to deploy the the chemical spray to break it up.

"Something in the air [at] L'enfant plaza. Green and yellow platforms Everyone is coughing," tweeted one rider.

Another rider reported sensing "something noxious" in the air and said he felt it on his skin and eyes.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said one person was treated on the scene for exposure to pepper spray.