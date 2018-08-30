

Preparations are being made in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, for Sen. John McCain of Arizona who will lie in state tomorrow. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Following ceremonies in his home state of Arizona, the late-Sen. John S. McCain will arrive in Washington, where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday. A memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral will take place Saturday, followed by a private burial ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday.

McCain, a six-term senator from Arizona and former Republican nominee for president, died Aug. 25 from brain cancer. He was 81.

On Friday, following a private arrival ceremony for family, congressional colleagues and invited guests will be followed by a public viewing beginning at 1 p.m. McCain will be the 13th senator to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

Members of the public may begin lining up Friday morning on First Street, NW/SW, between Constitution and Independence Avenues, or Second Street, NE/SE, between East Capitol Street and Independence Avenue, SE. Individuals should be prepared for the weather since they will be standing outside before entering the building. Note: no flowers, sealed envelopes, or other offerings/tokens will be allowed into the U.S. Capitol or Capitol Visitor Center.

Street closures around the Capitol will begin at 11 p.m. Thursday and will be in effect through approximately 11 p.m. Saturday. The following is a list of streets that will be affected:

• East Capitol Street NE/SE, from Second Street NE/SE, to First Street NE/SE

• First Street NE/SE, from Constitution Ave. NE, to Independence Ave. SE

Note: officials may close additional streets if warranted.

Tour buses will be allowed to drop off and pick up passengers at Peace Circle and Garfield Circle.

People are encouraged to use public transportation to get to the Capitol. For those traveling by Metro, the closest metro stations are Capitol South, Federal Center SW, and Union Station.

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) recommends that those planning to attend this event bring as few items as possible in order to expedite the security screening process. In addition to any other items at the discretion of security screeners, the following items are prohibited in the U.S. Capitol and on its Grounds.

• All firearms, dangerous weapons, explosives, or incendiary devices

• Firearms to include replica guns and ammunition

• Weapons (to include but not limited to): Black jack, sling shot, sand club, sandbag, knuckles, electric stun guns, knives (of any size), martial arts weapons or devices

• Pointed objects to include but not limited to razors, box cutters, knives, knitting needles, letter openers. Pens and pencils are permitted.

• Explosives and explosive devices to include Molotov Cocktails, components of a destructive device, and fireworks

• Bags exceeding the size of 18” wide x 14” high x 8.5” deep

• Mace and pepper spray

• Liquid, including water; open and empty clear or translucent bottles and beverage containers are allowed.

• Aerosol containers

• Non-Aerosol spray except for prescribed medical needs

• Sealed envelopes and packages