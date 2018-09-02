

People watch as the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is brought to Annapolis, Md., Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, for his funeral service and burial at the U.S. Naval Academy. McCain died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Few people seemed to mind the rolling stops on the Capital Beltway and MD Route 50 midday Sunday.

Cars stopped on the shoulder of Route 50 and hundreds of area residents found spots on the overpasses to wait to wave goodbye to Sen. John McCain as his funeral procession made its way to Annapolis.

Just past 12:30 p.m., the motorcade carrying the late senator from Arizona left a Northwest Washington funeral home, headed for the U.S. Naval Academy, where McCain will be buried Sunday afternoon. Ramps and segments of the Beltway and Route 50 closed to allow the procession. Maryland State transportation officials warned of possible delays, and asked residents to be careful on the side of the road.

At the Church Road overpass in Bowie, a fire truck raised a large American flag as crowds of people stood waiting for the motorcade so they could say their final goodbyes. When it passed, lines of cars were on the side of the road, and hundreds of people were waving from the median and overpasses. Some captured the images of the casket with their cell phones; others held American flags.

Traffic stood still along the procession's route all the way to the U.S. Naval Academy where hundreds more people waited for a glimpse of the late senator who died Aug. 25 of brain cancer. He was 81. Video from the scene showed a woman shouting "God Bless the U.S.A." as McCain's motorcade entered the Naval Academy and the crowd bust into applause.

A private memorial service for McCain is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel. Family and friends, along with the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1958, Naval and military leaders, and the Brigade of Midshipmen were expected to be at the ceremony.

McCain is to be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery and will be laid to rest next to his Naval Academy classmate and lifelong friend, Admiral Chuck Larson.

A public ceremony to honor McCain was held Saturday at Washington National Cathedral.