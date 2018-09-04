Motorists who fail to stop for school buses taking on students face fines of $250 in Maryland. But new data from a single Washington suburb suggest that maybe the fine's still not high enough: Nearly 2,000 people who were ticketed in Montgomery County were also repeat offenders.



Stop-arm cameras on yellow school buses catch nearly 200 violators a day in Montgomery County, AAA Mid-Atlantic says. (Jeff Morehead/The Chronicle-Tribune via AP)

School buses are among the safest vehicles on the road, and children are safest traveling in them compared to other vehicles, including family cars, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

But with children heading back to school, AAA Mid-Atlantic compiled data from Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland that showed that thousands of motorists in those suburbs received tickets for failing to stop for yellow school buses that had stopped, with flashers blinking, while taking on or discharging students. The violators were identified using cameras mounted on the buses with swing arms that also deploy small stop signs.

From September 2016 through the end of the 2018 school year, Montgomery ticketed 50,993 motorists, AAA said, citing police data. In Prince George's, which has fewer cameras deployed, approximately 800 motorists received tickets in the past three school years. Some motorists stopped, then proceeded. Others ignored the flashing lights and drove past without slowing, police said.

Montgomery -- which has been steadily adding cameras to buses -- has now mounted stop-arm cameras on about 500 of its 1,307 buses; the county is expected to deploy 400 more by October, according to police. Prince George's has only 20 buses with cameras and rotates those buses on various bus routes. The cameras are in use in Arlington and other Virginia suburbs of D.C., and at least 15 states have laws requiring their use.

Maryland doubled the fine to $250 for each violation, effective July 2017.