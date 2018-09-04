UPDATE, 4:27 p.m.:

The left lane of the parkway has reopened, officials said, and delays of more than a mile remain.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The southbound George Washington Parkway was closed during the Tuesday afternoon rush because of a downed tree, authorities said.

At about 3:55 p.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program tweeted that the southbound parkway was closed before Route 123 in northern Fairfax County.

All southbound lanes were blocked, the tweet said, and delays stretched for nearly two miles.