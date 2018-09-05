

Riders get on a Metro train.

Updated at 6:14 a.m.

Metro said normal service is back on its Blue Line after an earlier problem.

Original post at 5:20 a.m.

Riders on two Metro lines should expect delays for Wednesday morning's commute.

The transit agency said trains are sharing a track on the Yellow Line between the Pentagon City and L'Enfant Plaza stops. There was equipment and crews that were late in finishing overnight work on the tracks. Riders should expect delays in both directions of the Yellow Line.

Yellow Line: Trains single tracking btwn Pentagon City and L'Enfant Plaza due to late clearing track work. Expect delays in both directions — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) September 5, 2018

Plus, there are delays on the Blue Line. That’s due to an earlier switch problem near the Van Dorn Street stop.

Blue Line: Expect residual delays to Largo due to an earlier switch malfunction outside Van Dorn Street. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) September 5, 2018

It’s not clear how long the delays on the two lines will last.