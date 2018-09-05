The toll for a solo driver along the Interstate 66 corridor hit $46.75 during the Wednesday morning rush, approaching a record high.
On Feb. 28, the toll along the eastbound stretch of I-66 hit $47.50.
The tolls are paid by drivers who choose to ride alone and are based on a dynamic pricing system, which changes the rate every six minutes, based on speed and traffic volumes.
Many drivers — and some politicians — have complained about the fluctuating and high toll rates. The toll runs along 10 miles of I-66 inside the Beltway in Northern Virginia. Carpool and public transportation vehicles don't pay the toll.
A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that traffic experts were looking more into what was causing the spike in toll rates but that it may not be any one thing in particular -- just simple volume. Typically, transportation officials have said the high tolls reflect the congested traffic conditions on other area roadways.
On Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m., there were no major accidents on area roads in Northern Virginia, but there was heavy traffic along roads around Ballston and along the highway coming into the District and along the Theodore Roosevelt bridge.