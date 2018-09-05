

(Ricky Carioti/ The Washington Post)

A Maryland grand jury has indicted the vice president of a Hyattsville construction firm on charges he attempted to bribe a Metro official, according to the agency's Office of Inspector General.

The indictment was returned Tuesday against Hardutt Singh of Potomac Construction in Prince George's County Circuit Court as part of a joint investigation by the FBI's Washington field office, Metro's inspector general, the U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general and the Maryland state's attorney, according to officials.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 16, 2016, Singh attempted to bribe a Metro employee. The indictment was announced Wednesday by the Metro inspector general's office.

Maryland Assistant State's Attorney Joel Patterson is prosecuting the case, the office said.

Metro Inspector General Geoff Cherrington said the office does not comment on open investigations.

Reached by phone, a woman who identified herself as Singh's wife said he was out of town and unavailable to comment.

Potomac has handled a number of jobs for Metro and was most recently awarded a $5 million contract to rebuild and replace underground pipes connecting the Farragut North and Dupont Circle stations, which have been beset by air-chiller problems in recent years. On its website, Potomac lists Metro as a top client, describing the extent of its activities with the agency:

"Potomac has extensive experience in all activities, including Design-Build, Bid-build and Job Order Contract for WMATA,” the site says. “In addition to overall project supervision and management, Potomac performs demolition, excavation, concrete paving, walls and walks, and site utilities, site preparations, site repairs, concrete for bus loops, retaining walls and foundations, expanding parking areas and foundations for major structures."

Singh is scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m. Sept. 21.

The Prince George's County state's attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment. A Metro spokesman said the agency was unable to provide further details on Potomac's contracts Wednesday night but was looking into the issue.