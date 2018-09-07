

Passengers wait to board a Metro train.

Officials said Metro and D.C. police will do a full-scale drill Sunday morning on part of the Red Line to practice for emergencies.

The drill, which will involve more than 100 rescuers and staff members, will take place on the upper level of the Gallery Place station.

It is meant to prepare crews for “an active threat” on the rail system and will “simulate real-world conditions” to test responses, coordination and communications among several agencies, according to Metro officials.

Trains will not run between Farragut North and Judiciary Square stations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buses will replace train service during that time on the line. And some parts of the platforms at the Metro Center and Gallery Place stations will be closed to the public during the exercise. Elevator use will also be prohibited.