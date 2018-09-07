A train smashed into a tractor-trailer on the tracks in Virginia on Thursday.

WHOA: A train ripped through a tractor-trailer in Chester, Va. Thursday. Two people jumped out of the truck seconds before the crash happened. (🎥: ABC 8News - WRIC) Posted by ABC 7 News - WJLA on Thursday, September 6, 2018

The incident happened Thursday in Chester, Va., roughly 16 miles from Richmond, and was caught on video.

Just seconds before the train hit, two men jumped out of the tractor-trailer. No one was hurt in the incident, according to local authorities.

In the video, the song “Ghost Riders in the Sky” plays in the background. The song's chorus plays, “Yippie yi ooh. Yippie yi yay. Ghost riders in the sky.” And then the train crashes into the tractor-trailer. It appears that the back of the tractor-trailer may have gotten stuck or caught on the tracks.

Debris flies through the air, and the cab of the truck nudges forward. The train eventually stops.

At one point, the man who made the video is heard asking, “Nobody's in that truck, are they?” He then calls authorities.

The man who recorded the video — Mike Eugene — told ABC 8 News in Richmond that the train “blew through like a knife in butter."

"It was so fast, and it just exploded,” Eugene said.