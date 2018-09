Some parts of Alexandria's Old Town area are facing flooding after heavy rains over the last few days.

Officials said they will be giving out sandbags Monday, starting at 7:30 a.m., at King and Lee streets in Old Town. Area residents and businesses will be able to get up to five bags.

Due to forecasted coastal flooding, the City will distribute sandbags today beginning at 7:30 AM at King and Lee Streets in Old Town. Limit 5 bags per residential or business address. Proof of residency or business required. Learn more at https://t.co/D6qOEl7RKQ — Alexandria T&ES (@AlexandriaVATES) September 10, 2018

With heavy rains hitting the region over the weekend, low-lying areas near the Potomac River are prone to flooding and high waters.

Area residents are reminded not to drive or walk through flooded areas.