Hurricane Florence is rapidly approaching the East Coast — and on pace to disrupt air and rail travel this week.
This storm is likely to have a major impact on roadways, as well as air and rail travel starting as early as Thursday, and through the weekend. If you have any plans to travel — particularly to and from the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast — start thinking about changing them now.
Amtrak said Monday it is canceling service to points south of Washington starting Wednesday and through the weekend. The Northeast Regional service will operate only north of Washington beginning Thursday. The changes affect the Auto Train, Silver Meteor, Crescent and Carolinian, and Piedmont trains.
Amtrak is also waiving fees for travelers and said it will accommodate customers on other trains. Airlines, including Delta and American, said travelers can change their flights without penalties for travel to and from the region for trips Sept. 13-16.
Hurricane Florence was intensifying on its path toward the East Coast on Monday when it became a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang said the storm is expected to strengthen to 150 mph just before landfall somewhere along the Southeast or Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night.
"With each passing flight into the eye of the storm and every new computer model forecast, it has become increasingly unlikely that Florence will turn out to sea and spare the Eastern Seaboard from potentially devastating storm surge, flooding and wind,” The Capital Weather Gang reported in its latest forecast Monday. “There’s even some indication that the hurricane will slow or stall out over the Mid-Atlantic later this week, which could lead to a disastrous amount of rain."