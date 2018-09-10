

Amtrak is canceling service south of Washington, ahead of Hurricane Florence. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hur­ri­cane Florence is rap­id­ly ap­proach­ing the East Coast — and on pace to dis­rupt air and rail trav­el this week.

This storm is likely to have a ma­jor im­pact on road­ways, as well as air and rail trav­el start­ing as early as Thurs­day, and through the week­end. If you have any plans to trav­el — par­tic­u­lar­ly to and from the Mid-Atlantic and the South­east — start think­ing a­bout chan­ging them now.

Am­trak said Mon­day it is canceling serv­ice to points south of Washington start­ing Wednes­day and through the week­end. The North­east Regional serv­ice will op­er­ate only north of Washington be­gin­ning Thurs­day. The chan­ges affect the Auto Train, Silver Me­te­or, Crescent and Car­o­lin­ian, and Pied­mont trains.

Am­trak is also waiv­ing fees for travelers and said it will ac­com­mo­date cus­tom­ers on oth­er trains. Airlines, in­clud­ing Delta and American, said travelers can change their flights with­out pen­al­ties for trav­el to and from the re­gion for trips Sept. 13-16.

Hur­ri­cane Florence was in­ten­si­fy­ing on its path to­ward the East Coast on Mon­day when it be­came a Cate­go­ry 4 storm with 130 mph winds, ac­cord­ing to the National Hur­ri­cane Center. The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang said the storm is ex­pect­ed to strength­en to 150 mph just be­fore land­fall some­where along the South­east or Mid-Atlantic coast Thurs­day night.

"With each pass­ing flight into the eye of the storm and every new com­puter mod­el fore­cast, it has be­come in­creas­ing­ly un­like­ly that Florence will turn out to sea and spare the Eastern Seaboard from po­ten­tial­ly deva­stat­ing storm surge, flood­ing and wind,” The Capital Weather Gang re­port­ed in its lat­est fore­cast Mon­day. “There’s even some in­di­ca­tion that the hur­ri­cane will slow or stall out over the Mid-Atlantic later this week, which could lead to a dis­as­trous a­mount of rain."