Riders on a Metro train. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Updated at 7:56 a.m.

Metro said trains are no longer sharing a track on the Blue and Yellow lines.

A problem with the track outside the National Airport stop has been fixed.

But some delays remain.

Blue/Yellow: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions due to an earlier track condition outside Nat'l Airport — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) September 13, 2018

Original post at 7:14 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines should expect delays Thursday morning.

There is a track problem outside the National Airport stop.

Trains are sharing a track between the Braddock Road and National Airport stops. The delays are in both directions of the line.