

VRE is reducing service Thursday and Friday as a result of changes to train travel to the Southeast because of Hurricane Florence. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Less than 24 hours before Hurricane Florence makes landfall in the Carolinas, it’s become clearer that the storm is staying far enough to the south of Washington that its effect on the region will not be “disastrous” as previously feared. Forecasters say the region should expect some showers and breezy winds this weekend.

Then why are the Virginia and Maryland commuter rail systems citing Florence for slowdowns and even service reductions Thursday and Friday? The problem, they say, is Amtrak trains that aren’t traveling south of Washington as the result of the storm are disrupting train traffic to Washington’s Union Station. Amtrak canceled train service to the Southeast through Sunday ahead of the storm.

That means crowded conditions at the region’s central rail yard, impacts on the local commuter rail systems and some very frustrated commuters.

“Why the complicated schedule changes on Thursday? The storm isn’t here,” one unhappy commuter tweeted at the Virginia Railway Express.

VRE announced modifications: On Thursday some trains would not depart or arrive at Union Station, and on Friday service would be reduced to an “S” schedule, which is typically implemented during major storms and essentially means fewer trains.

Officials with the Maryland commuter service MARC said delays Thursday to reach Union Station were due to Amtrak and VRE’s cancellations of southbound trains, and the agency didn’t rule out the possibility of reducing service on Friday.

The commuter train systems carries thousands of Maryland and Northern Virginia residents to the nation’s capital. Elsewhere in the region, the storm’s shift diverted what transportation officials had feared would have been catastrophic flooding conditions in the region that has received above-normal rainfall this summer. As of Tuesday, the region was preparing for torrential rains and powerful winds strong enough to knock down trees and power wires, and to halt travel.

To some commuters questioning the reduced service and the attribution to Florence, there’s an explanation, VRE said.

"Because Amtrak trains that normally would operate through the southern Virginia/North Carolina region have been canceled due to Hurricane Florence, the equipment for those trains that is being stored at Union Station has affected VRE’s ability to access some of the tracks we use,” they said.