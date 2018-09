Drivers on eastbound Interstate 66 should expect delays Monday morning.

Several lanes were blocked near VA 243 in Vienna because of an earlier crash that involved several vehicles. The delays are up to three miles at this time and growing.

Multi-Vehicle Crash. I-66 EB past VA-243 (Ex 62). Ffx Co., VA. Three right travel lanes and service road blocked, traffic gets by using left HOV lane. EB delays appx 3 mi and growing — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 17, 2018

It is not known if anyone was seriously hurt. It was also not known how long the delays will last.