Updated at 6:53 a.m.

Officials said all lanes along the inner loop side of the Capital Beltway in Maryland have reopened after an earlier crash.

FINAL: Crash w/ Inj. I-495 EB (IL) past MD-650, Mo Co, MD. All travel lanes are open. Incident and response moved to the left shoulder to await tow truck. Delays appx 2 mi at MD-193 (Exit 29/University Blvd). — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 18, 2018

Original post at 6:15 a.m.

A crash along the Beltway’s inner loop in Maryland is causing delays for Tuesday’s commute.

The crash is near New Hampshire Avenue and three lanes are blocked.

It’s not known if anyone was hurt.