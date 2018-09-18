Commuters face a rough commute Tuesday morning, with high water and downed trees closing some roads throughout the D.C. region after heavy rains overnight.

One major road is shut down in part -- the eastbound lanes of I-66 near VA 123 -- after a crash that involved several vehicles. Some parts of the area are under a flash flood watch in the early morning hours. And some commuter trains in the area are delayed or closed because of high water on the tracks.

[Interstate 66 eastbound is closed in Fairfax after crash]

1 car heavily damaged on Eb 66 after 123 Reconstruction team called to the scene #VAtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/ShXh2S45BS — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) September 18, 2018

I-66 EB after Rt-123 closed due to crash use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/hsgHG7Yf5Y — Erin Como (@ErinFox5DC) September 18, 2018

66 Eastbound is parking lot at 50. Serious crash just past 123. Avoid 66. @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/pEsckNG4Ir — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) September 18, 2018

Also, in Annandale, Va., part of west Braddock Road is closed due to a downed tree. And the westbound lanes of Braddock Road are expected to be closed for several hours near Piedmont Place in Springfield, Va., because a tree fell and knocked down poles and wires, according to Fairfax County Police.

In Bethesda, Md., part of the Clara Barton Parkway near Glen Echo has flooded, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.