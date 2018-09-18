

Traffic is slow Tuesday morning on Interstate 66 near the VA-123 interchange after a crash. (VDOT)

Updated at 7:58 a.m.

Drivers along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 near VA 123 in Fairfax, Va., should expect major delays Tuesday morning after a fatal crash.

Although a lane of the highway reopened briefly, crews were still on the scene throughout the morning rush hour and blocking some lanes as they investigated the crash.

Traffic was being detoured to VA 286. The delays remain for 15 miles after the Prince William County Parkway.

UPDATE: Multi-Veh Crash w/Inj. I-66 EB past VA-123, Ffx Co, VA. All lanes are now blocked for ongoing investigation. Traffic is detoured at VA-286 (Ex 55). Delays appx 15 mi after VA-234 (Ex 44/ PW Co Pkwy). — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 18, 2018

What to expect when being diverted off 66 eastbound at 123. @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/81e58EXx48 — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) September 18, 2018

Updated at 7:33 a.m.

One person died and another person suffered a minor injury after an early morning crash along Interstate 66 east near VA 123 in Virginia.

The crash caused all lanes on the eastbound side to be closed for several hours. Transportation officials reopened some of the lanes but heavy traffic delays remain.

The Virginia State Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation. The person’s identity was not released at this time.

Updated at 6:54 a.m.

One lane is now getting by on eastbound Interstate 66 near VA 123.

Three lanes along the road remain blocked and the delays are nearly six miles.

There was an earlier crash involving several vehicles and some people have serious injuries.

UPDATE: Multi-Veh Crash w/Inj. I-66 EB past VA-123, Ffx Co, VA. Traffic is now getting by in the right lane. 3 left lanes remain blocked with incident and response. Delays appx 5.5 mi before VA-286 (Ex 55/Ffx Co Pkwy). — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 18, 2018

Original post at 5:25 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 are closed in Fairfax, Va., after several vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday.

The road is closed near VA 123. The delays are mounting and are now at two miles, authorities said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It is not clear how long the highway will be closed.