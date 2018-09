Transportation authorities said the MARC train’s Camden line is canceled Tuesday morning because of flooding on part of the tracks.

Officials said there is “severe flooding” between Dorsey and Jessup. They will decide later about train service for the afternoon.

Update: MARC Camden service is cancelled this morning -- MARC Camden Line service is cancelled this morning due to severe flooding between Jessup and Dorsey. Service for this afternoon will be re-evaluated later in the morning. https://t.co/9g9MLPYss3 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) September 18, 2018

There are also some delays on the VRE commuter trains.