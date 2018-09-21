

According to Metro’s Office of Inspector General, 53-year-old Christopher A. Riggins was arrested in Knoxville, Tenn., and charged with felony solicitation of a minor — aggravated statutory rape.

Metro has terminated an employee after he was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit a teenager for sex while on a business trip.

The worker, 53-year-old Christopher A. Riggins, was arrested a week ago in Knoxville, Tenn., and was charged with felony solicitation of a minor — aggravated statutory rape.

According to a statement released Friday by Metro’s Office of Inspector General, the Laurel, Md., man was on a business trip to Tennessee and “allegedly used a Metro-issued electronic device to arrange to meet with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter.”

“The individual that Riggins was communicating with was, in fact, an undercover Knoxville Police Department investigator,” the Office of Inspector General said. He was arrested by police at the place where he had intended to meet the nonexistent teen.

Riggins was fired after a week-long investigation by Metro’s inspector general. During that time, he was placed on administrative leave and could not access Metro property.

Still, officials are seeking further information about other potential wrongdoing by Riggins. From their statement: “WMATA-OIG is asking anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the OIG hotline at 888-234-2374 or via email at wmata-oig-hotline@verizon.net.”

Riggins was an engineering technician, working in the track and structures department. He was hired by Metro in 1998.