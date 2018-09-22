

Next crappy ride you take on Metro, you should blame it on the transit agency’s unions. Better yet, blame it on those unions’ “lavish" pensions.

That’s what some politicians and Metro know-it-alls have been doing anyway – and they’re wrong.

It’s not union wages or pensions that have dragged down the capital’s mass transit system, even if the narrative fits a popular notion that big business and its allies have been peddling for years. Saying so will not fix Metro, and carrying out plans to eliminate workers’ pensions would ultimately only deepen the region’s inequalities.

If anything, talk of a pension crisis – which got going with the General Accounting Office report on Metro’s pensions last week -- is overblown, Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA) said. Even with a $2.8 billion liability ahead, Metro’s pension system might actually be one of the few things the system has managed well, he said.

“I am not persuaded that we have to radically junk the current pension program, because there is no crisis,” Connolly said in an interview. “This is a manageable problem.”

First, the problem: Metro is facing a $1.1 billion pension liability, which is even larger if you factor in unfunded health benefits for future retirees. Most of the liability belongs to the fund for Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689, Metro’s largest. The ATU represents more than 15,000 people or about 83 percent of the workforce, nearly three quarters of whom are African American.

These are also defined-benefit plans, which means that the plans are designed for employers to set aside a chunk of money and manage those assets in such a way that retires can receive a guaranteed benefit for life. That’s different than a 401(k), which is a defined-contribution plan and involves setting aside a chunk of money with the mere hope that it might provide enough to sustain a retiree for the rest of his days. More about this in a moment.

An October 2017 report by consultants Aon Hewitt found that the overall percentage of liabilities to assets in Metro’s pension funds stood at 79 percent, up from 77. 7 percent, thanks largely to market gains on investments in the fund. ATU’s was at 79.8 percent.

And that’s not bad. An October 2017 report by Standard and Poor’s on the five highest-funded state pensions in the United States found that their funded statuses ranged from 87 percent to 98 percent, while the overall state median was 68 percent. Closer to home, the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System was at 71.8 percent. The Virginia Retirement System’s ratio stood at a little better than 75 percent.

You don’t hear many people calling for those pensions to be phased out for 401(k)’s.

Yet, Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA), who has been among the most vocal blaming Metro’s unions for its ills, is pushing a bill that would condition federal funding on moving Metro employees into 401(k) plans. Interestingly, however, a search of her bill finds no attempt to do the same for members of Congress -- or for the federal workforce, who happen to make up a substantial portion of Metro’s ridership and receive subsidies to ride. Why not ditch their pensions, too, while she’s at it?

Metro board chairman Jack Evans, who is also a D.C. Council member, has also been critical of Metro’s pensions but guess what he’s entitled to when he retires?

Comstock and others who blame labor first for every mismanaged enterprise also keep characterizing Metro’s pensions as “outliers.” That’s the word used in former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood’s comprehensive report about Metro, and it refers to two things: Metro workers contribute less than the national average – 3 percent of their wages, compared to 7 percent for public sector employees -- and Metro workers can use overtime to compute the post-retirement payments they ultimately receive. Both these factors can and should be reformed, and Connolly said he supports both changes.

But even taking that into account, Metro’s overall labor costs – salaries, wages, fringe benefits – are, to quote LaHood again, “average.”

“[A]lthough WMATA has pension problems, there is no evidence these problems are out of character with the similar challenges faced by many other public agencies,” LaHood’s report says.

If anything, LaHood’s report is implied criticism of Metro management and its many cheerleaders for taking on more and more service – expansion with the new Silver Line and later hours – even while ridership was already declining. Let’s not forget, the system also had no form of dedicated funding yet.

What’s more, the blame-the-pensions crowd also overlook the fact that Metro ceased contributing to the pension fund for eight years. The agency only resumed making contributions in 2006, two years before the biggest economic meltdown since the Great Depression. That’s the union’s fault?

In the last round of bargaining talks, Metro wanted to hold down wages, close the pension to new employees and shift them into 401(k)s, while the ATU fought back. An arbitration board said Metro would have to increase wages by $82 million, or 1.6 percent a year over four years -- which sounds like a lot until you consider inflation is running at around 2.2 percent so far this year. The arbitration board also said employees would have to increase their contributions to health care costs. Yet the panel stuck with the status quo on pensions -- and that’s caused some to howl.

Yet, all this talk about phasing out Metro’s pensions comes as millions of older Americans are waking up to find that 401(k’) plans have not lived up to their billing. Last year, Ted Benna, who is considered the father of the 401(k), and other early backers of the 401(k) told The Wall Street Journal they regretted what they had wrought. The 401(k) was created to supplement the sort of pensions Metro workers receive, instead of replacing them. And the studies are piling up on what a disaster this has been for many people who relied on them. Too many Americans are heading into retirement with a small fraction of the savings they need.

Now we want to add Metro workers to that list. That seems odd in progressive D.C., where many of the same political leaders and other observers who want to wipe out Metro’s pensions also decry the forces of “gentrification” and growing income inequality that require taxpayers to boost spending on affordable housing and other social benefits.

“For a lot of Americans, they are now retirement poor because of this move from defined benefit to defined contribution,” Connolly said.

If anything, D.C. should be pushing for new versions of the sort of defined-benefit plans that helped create a middle class. The New York Times, for example, pioneered an adjustable pension whose benefit formulas fluctuate in good times and lean times, thereby sharing risks between employers and employees. Instead of pointing at Metro workers and asking, “Why do they have pensions and I don’t?” we ought to be asking the reverse.

