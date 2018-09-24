A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Capital Beltway’s inner loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland, causing delays for Monday morning’s commute.

It was not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

Two left lanes were blocked as crews were on the scene dealing with a fuel spill related to the crash. One right lane is open.

NBC 4 said the truck was carrying between 8,000 and 9,000 pounds of meat. The delays are about a mile but expected to grow.

Officials said it is likely to be another hour or two before the roadway is clear.