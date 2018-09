A large sinkhole is causing traffic problems on Sixth Street in Southeast Washington for Tuesday’s commute.

According to Fox 5, several vehicles have struck the hole. It is not known if anyone was seriously injured.

The hole is in the 3500 block of Sixth Street SE, a few blocks from Ballou High School.

More from the sinkhole on 6th St SE in DC. 3500 block. Couple of cars pulled in. Nobody hurt as far as we can tell. pic.twitter.com/qo2nzwuieP — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) September 25, 2018

The sinkhole is causing delays for some Metro buses.