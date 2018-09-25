

Metro officials are expecting that local taxpayers will foot the bill for increased operating costs resulting from an arbitration board decision that awarded modest raises to Metro employees. (Photo by Mark Miller/The Washington Post)

On Thursday, the Metro board is expected to approve a new four-year contract that will provide retroactive and forthcoming pay increases to thousands of workers represented by the agency’s largest union as mandated by a federal arbitrator.

And Metro officials are expecting taxpayers to foot the bill.

The arbitration board’s decision last month requires Metro pay a total of $82 million in wage increases to members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 by summer 2020, with some of that money going toward retroactive raises for the time since July 2016, when Metro’s previous contract with the union expired.

After two years of rancorous negotiations and a drawn-out arbitration process, the decision to provide a 1.6 percent annual wage increase to Metro employees was considered a palatable compromise to both sides, especially as Metro is also expected to save $21 million in reduced healthcare costs during the four-year period. Metro originally had sought a three-year wage freeze, while the union is reported to have asked for a 4-percent pay hike over the same time period.

Now, in a resolution expected to be signed by the board, transit agency officials outline just how much those retroactive raises will cost. By the end of 2018, Metro will have to pay an extra $7.8 million. By June 30, the transit agency will be due for another $25.1 million.

And Metro will ask for additional money from Virginia, Maryland and the District to cover the increases, the costs of which weren’t included in the agency’s previous or current years' budgets.

“The GM/CEO and Chief Financial Officer are authorized to seek additional funding from the local jurisdictions to cover the total estimated impact of $32.9 million to the FY2018 and FY 2019 budgets,” says the board resolution, which is expected to be signed without contention.

The new ask won’t come as a surprise to local leaders. Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld has warned for the last two years that if an arbitration board awarded workers retroactive pay raises, the agency would have to go back to the three jurisdictions for more money to make up the difference.

Last month, Metro board members said they were optimistic that the retroactive raises increases, when split three ways, would be a manageable for regional leaders.

“It seems that this is something that [Metro] and the jurisdictions can live with,” board member Michael Goldman said at the time.

On Thursday, the Metro board also is expected to approve a new contract with OPEIU Local 2, the second-largest union of Metro employees, representing more than 1,000 administrative and office workers at the transit agency. Those workers also received modest wage increases in the union’s agreement with Metro.

