Red Line trains are single-tracking downtown after a person fell on the tracks at the Judiciary Square station Tuesday afternoon, Metro officials said.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said trains were holding in both directions outside the station after the person fell in what was believed to be an accident.

D.C. Fire and EMS was called about 12:20 p.m. and transported the individual to a hospital with what were said to be non-life-threatening injuries, D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Stessel said the individual was walking with a cane, though he could not say more about the person’s medical history or any medical conditions.