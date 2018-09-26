Updated at 6:28 a.m.
Metro’s trains on the Blue Line are no longer sharing a track.
Updated at 6:05 a.m.
Trains on Metro’s Blue Line are sharing a track after a deer was struck on the tracks.
The single-tracking is between the Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard stops.
Delays are in both directions of the line.
Original post at 5:50 a.m.
Riders on Metro’s Blue Line face delays for Wednesday morning’s commute.
A train struck a deer outside the Addison Road stop.
The delays are in the direction of the Franconia and Wiehle-Reston stops. It is not immediately clear how long they will last.