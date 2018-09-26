Updated at 6:28 a.m.

Metro’s trains on the Blue Line are no longer sharing a track.

Updated at 6:05 a.m.

Trains on Metro’s Blue Line are sharing a track after a deer was struck on the tracks.

The single-tracking is between the Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard stops.

Delays are in both directions of the line.

Blue Line: Trains single tracking btwn Addison Rd & Morgan Blvd due to a deer struck by train. Expect delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) September 26, 2018

Original post at 5:50 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Blue Line face delays for Wednesday morning’s commute.

A train struck a deer outside the Addison Road stop.

The delays are in the direction of the Franconia and Wiehle-Reston stops. It is not immediately clear how long they will last.