The deaths of a bicyclist and a person on a scooter in D.C. suggest that the city needs to move quickly to address the growing number of injuries linked to electric scooters and step up its pace building bike lanes, a city council member said.

Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) said the city may need to draft new rules that allow scooter-sharing to be a an alternative for short urban trips while also protecting the safety of riders and pedestrians.

“I am a little concerned about safety issues because I do see some [scooter] users who do appear to me to be a little bit reckless, weaving in and out of cars, and going up and down on sidewalks and going around people in a way that looks a little dangerous,” Cheh said in an interview Tuesday. “But I figure there may be ways to try to get that under control.”

That could mean accelerating the construction of bike- and pedestrian-friendly streets and requiring scooters to operate only in bike lanes, Cheh said. But she also said she doesn’t want to discourage the use of scooters, which have become popular as a speedy way to get around on trips that are too far to walk but too short for Metro, a taxi, or ride-hailing.

“It looks like a lot of fun,” said Cheh, who said she hasn’t taken a spin on a scooter. But she said she hopes the discussion about their safety will be part of the broader discussion on the city’s “VisionZero” initiative at this Thursday’s joint meeting of the council’s transportation and public safety committees. The goal of the “Vision Zero” program, which has been embraced by other cities, is to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2024. But so far, the number continues to rise across the country, particularly for pedestrians.

Cheh’s called for more urgent steps after an Arlington bicyclist died of injuries he received Monday in a hit-and-run crash. Thomas H. Hollowell, 64, was fatally injured on a bicycle Monday morning when he was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light at Constitution Avenue and 12th Street NW near the National Mall, police said. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan that was heading north on 12th street at a high rate of speed when failed to stop and hit the bicyclist in the intersection. District police recorded 27 traffic deaths in D.C. so far this year, including 14 pedestrians and bicyclists and the scooter rider. That compares with 24 at this time last year.

Meanwhile, as electric scooters have multiplied on city streets around the country, so have the number of injuries. In what is believed to be D.C.’s first scooter fatality, a 20-year-old man from Silver Spring was killed in a crash with an SUV in Dupont Circle last Friday, and a 24-year-old Dallas man suffered a fatal head injury on an e-scooter earlier this month.

It’s an issue that’s grabbed the attention of city planners and transportation officials who have been working to recast urban centers for pedestrians, bicycles, bike-sharing, dockless bicycles, and now scooters as part of the move toward transit-friendly development and away from automobiles.

But the search for alternatives to the car – and perhaps the ubiquity of smartphone-related distractions – has also led to an increase in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities. Bicycle fatalities have risen 35 percent since 2010, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal identifying Florida as the deadliest state for bicyclists in the United States and Pinellas County in Florida as the most dangerous locality there. The Journal says that while fatalities have increased in many states since then, three states account for most: Florida, California, and Texas.

Cheh, who heads the D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation & the Environment, said she would like to see not only more bike lanes in the city, but lanes that are segregated by barriers from the flow of vehicular traffic as one often finds in some European cities. Yet she feels as if the District’s pace of building bike lanes has lagged.

WAMU FM88.5 reported in March 2016 that the city’s was on target to add only six miles of new bike lanes to the approximately 70 or so miles already in place that year The District Department of Transportation did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

“If we could keep everybody separated, we’d be a whole lot safer,” Cheh said. “I want to see all of these things be successful,” Cheh said.

