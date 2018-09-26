

The Metro board will dissolve its Riders' Advisory Council next month, cutting ties with its rider liaison group at a time when the agency’s staff is prioritizing its online survey community, Amplify.

The decision comes months after the panel said unequivocally it had no intention of dissolving the group, which consists of up to 21 members of the riding community and reports directly to the board.

Katherine Kortum, chair of the Riders' Advisory Council, was informed of the board’s decision Wednesday. The move came after members spent hours providing feedback to the board as it conducted an operational review of the council’s structure, with an eye toward streamlining and maximizing its effectiveness. In the past few years, the council has been vocal on a range of issues from Metro’s late-night service cuts, to Blue Line crowding, to fare increases. It has at times, however also been beset by a lack of participant interest and support from Metro.

It was among the most vocal advocates for the 15-minute grace period Metro instituted on station entries and exits in 2016.

On Wednesday, Kortum and her co-chair, Bob Fogel, spoke on the phone with board member Christian Dorsey, who led the review and told them the rider council would be eliminated. Dorsey could not be immediately reached for comment.

“I don’t know if surprised or disappointed is the right term,” she said. “Given that we were given verbal assurances that the RAC was sticking around, this is disappointing.”

Indeed, Board members had pledged they were working to improve the Riders' Advisory Council — formed in 2005 as a rider advocacy body to the board — not eliminate it. As one Metro observer, @MetroReasons, pointed out, Dorsey had said in March: “There is no desire to dissolve the RAC. Period, full stop.”

Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans went even further.

“Emphatically . . . there is no attempt to get rid of the RAC,” he said then. “It’s here. It stays.”

On Wednesday, Evans struck a markedly different tone, although he denied that the rider advocate was being lost in its entirety. The council’s duties were shifting to Amplify, the staff survey program — an “opt-in” online community where users can provide feedback on the Metro experience.

“What the RAC does is provide Metro with opinions of the riders,” Evans said. “This is what [Metro’s] larger outreach group does as well. And so it doesn’t make sense to have two separate groups doing that.”

He said the decision represents a move toward more rider input, not less.

“The RAC exists because the social media didn’t exist back in the day,” Evans said. “We’re moving ahead with bringing them into the future so to speak.”

Would its 11 remaining members be retained and brought on in a separate roles? he was asked.

No, he said.

Kortum said RAC members worked diligently to provide suggestions over the course of the six-month review. They recommended shrinking the panel to 18 members, and including riders of various customer demographics, for example: a representative who only uses the bus, or someone who only rides off-peak or late at night. They were not under the impression the group would be eliminated. And she found the conclusion insulting, she said:

“That’s probably a reasonable word to use.”

Colin Reusch, another vocal member of the panel, said the board’s decision sends a signal to customers as the agency struggles with shrinking ridership.

“Beyond the obvious loss of some officially-sanctioned rider representation and liaison to the board, I think Metro is likely to lose additional credibility in the eyes of the public,” he said. “Riders' perception of the agency remains low, not only because of reliability issues and frequency of service, but also because there’s a general lack of transparency. The dissolution of the RAC only serves to reinforce that distrust and eliminates one of the few mechanisms for riders to voice their concerns and get information about the agency’s policies from people who represent them.”

Metro declined to comment on the RAC’s dissolution, saying it was a board matter.