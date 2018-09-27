Updated at 8:21 a.m.

The earlier track problem near Union Station has been resolved, Amtrak officials said, but delays remain for some commuter trains.

A broken switch had prevented trains coming into the station from letting passengers on or off trains.

SERVICE ADVISORY: Track issues at the WAS station have been corrected. Residual delays are to be expected for trains operating through the area. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 27, 2018

Updated at 8:04 a.m.

Officials said crews are working to fix the problem with an Amtrak switch near Union Station and trains will start to move into the station soon.

There may still be some delays.

Update: Penn Line disruption -- Penn Line service is in the process of being restored after Amtrak switch and signal failure just north of Union Station.



MARC 407 and 511 are proceeding into Union Station at this time. Train 4... https://t.co/9g9MLPYss3 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) September 27, 2018

Original post at 7:45 a.m.

Commuter trains are facing delays Thursday morning after troubles with an Amtrak switch near Union Station.

For MARC trains, there are delays on the Camden and Penn lines, and MTA Maryland is saying there will be “extensive delays."

It is not clear at this time how long it will take to resolve the situation. Trains on the MARC line cannot let passengers off at Union Station, according to Twitter messages.

Update: Penn Line disruption -- Due to Amtrak switch and signal failure just north of Union Station, Penn Line trains will experience extensive delays this morning. Amtrak is single tracking all trains in both directions between ... https://t.co/9g9MLPYss3 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) September 27, 2018