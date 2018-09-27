Updated at 8:21 a.m.
The earlier track problem near Union Station has been resolved, Amtrak officials said, but delays remain for some commuter trains.
A broken switch had prevented trains coming into the station from letting passengers on or off trains.
Updated at 8:04 a.m.
Officials said crews are working to fix the problem with an Amtrak switch near Union Station and trains will start to move into the station soon.
There may still be some delays.
Original post at 7:45 a.m.
Commuter trains are facing delays Thursday morning after troubles with an Amtrak switch near Union Station.
For MARC trains, there are delays on the Camden and Penn lines, and MTA Maryland is saying there will be “extensive delays."
It is not clear at this time how long it will take to resolve the situation. Trains on the MARC line cannot let passengers off at Union Station, according to Twitter messages.