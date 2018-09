A massive elevator shaft is being dug in downtown Bethesda as part of Maryland's light-rail Purple Line construction. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Purple Line project officials have planned two open houses next week in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties to give an update on construction occurring on the 16-mile light-rail project in the Maryland suburbs.

The first will be held Monday at the Silver Spring Civic Building at 1 Veterans Place in downtown Silver Spring. The second will be Thursday at the University of Maryland’s Stamp Student Union at 3972 Campus Drive in College Park. Both will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.