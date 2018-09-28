Commuters faced a rough Friday morning commute in some parts of the D.C. region after heavy rains Thursday and overnight caused troubles.

In the District, there were reports of high standing water along parts of South Capitol Street in Southeast.

Downed wires were blocking part of West Church Road near Davis Drive in Sterling, Va.

Sterling: West Church Road closed at Davis Drive (just east of 28) for wires down. Pls alt routes. @WTOPtraffic — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) September 28, 2018

And in Maryland, an early-morning crash involving a tractor-trailer on the inner loop of the Beltway and the Rockville Pike exit was causing delays.

TT Crash. I-495 EB (IL) before MD-355, Mo Co, MD. 2 left lanes are blocked, 1 right lane is open. Delays appx 0.5 mi at MD-187 (Ex 36/Old Georgetown Road). — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 28, 2018

On the MARC commuter system, there were delays on the Brunswick line, which runs from parts of West Virginia into Washington’s Union Station, because of high standing water on the tracks.