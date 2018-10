A large-scale water main break has shut down part of Rockville Pike in Gaithersburg.

The break is near Game Preserve Road. At one point early Monday morning, water was shooting 100 feet into the air, according to officials.

TRAFFIC UPDATE- All northbound lanes on 355 at Game Preserve Rd open. Southbound lanes remain closed at Professional Dr. #WSSC repairing broken valve. @WTOPtraffic #MDTRAFFIC #DCTraffic — WSSC Water News (@WSSCWaterNews) October 1, 2018

The northbound lanes of Rockville Pike were open just before 6 a.m. but the southbound lanes remain closed near Professional Drive, according to WSSC. Crews are on the scene and working to fix the broken valve.