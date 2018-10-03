

In this file photo, a SafeTrack crew works on the tracks at Twinbrook station on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Rockville. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Andy Off, Metro’s assistant general manager for rail services, and who was a key player in the agency’s ambitious SafeTrack maintenance blitz, is leaving the agency to take a job in the consulting world. the agency announced Wednesday.

In an email sent to board members, General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said Off would be missed.

Dear Chair Evans and Board Members, I want to share the news with you that Andy Off has decided to leave WMATA for the consulting world. Andy has been with WMATA for seven years, and his leadership has been key through SafeTrack, standing up our first preventative maintenance program, and improving rail reliability. While we understand the appeal of non-operating challenges for someone of Andy’s caliber with an active family, we are very sorry to lose him at Metro. We will continue to benefit from the top notch team he has assembled. We have very strong internal professionals who may be candidates for the AGM Rail position, and COO Joe Leader will begin to consider both internal and external candidates over the next month while Andy makes the transition. Sincerely, Paul J. Wiedefeld General Manager and CEO

News of Off’s departure was first reported by NBC 4.