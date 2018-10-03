

The entrance to Judiciary Square Metro station, which shows the National Building Museum. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

A pro-transit coalition that backed Metro’s effort to secure $500 million a year dedicated funding from the region is calling out Metro leaders for their perceived inaction on the system’s lagging ridership.

In a lengthy missive Tuesday, the Coalition for Smarter Growth singled out the Metro board for its “failure” to commit to additional service, despite analysts and transit experts' contention that ridership is largely responsive to train frequency. A story in Sunday’s Washington Post detailed how board members were not convinced that adding service was the best course for the system, which faces falling revenue and rising wages, along with a stated need for cutbacks to address decades of deferred maintenance.

[When it comes to reversing the ridership slide, Metro’s leaders don’t have a plan]

“In Sunday’s Post story, the elected and appointed officials charged with the stewardship of our region’s rail and bus system refused to say that they would unite as a body to run more trains, more often, in order to increase ridership,” the Coalition wrote. “Such a move would follow the demands of riders, the recommendations of consultants, and well-known industry best practices.”

Metro has declined to say whether it will propose service increases for the coming year, deferring to General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld’s budget proposal, expected in the fall. Metro raised fares, reduced rush-hour service and curtailed late-night hours in July 2017, drawing the ire of riders at the time and exacerbating its ridership problem on the heels of its disruptive maintenance program, SafeTrack. Now there are calls for Metro to increase train frequency — particularly during off-peak hours when riders can often find low-cost alternatives at the touch of an app. Metro’s evening ridership at most stations is 10 percent to 30 percent lower than in 2016, according to its most recent quarterly financial report, but fare increases have led this year’s revenue to outpace last year’s despite the declines.

Board Chairman Jack Evans had said service frequency is not the issue, but rather, reliability is the factor driving riders away. Asked to respond to the story and the criticism by the transit groups on Tuesday, he struck a different tone — but pointed to the difficulty of the agency’s operating position.

“I support more service,” said Evans, who is also a D.C. Council member for Ward 2.

[When it comes to reversing the ridership slide, Metro’s leaders don’t have a plan]

But “Maryland and Virginia have to give us more money to increase service,” he said, adding he believed the District would back any such effort. “They have to give us more money so we can avoid a fare increase. I don’t have any other place to stretch to get money for it.” (Metro’s fares cover only about 40 percent of its operating budget, while subsidies from the District, Maryland and Virginia cover about $1 billion of the agency $1.9 billion operating budget.)

While Metro has run more frequent service with lower funding levels — at operating shortfalls — the agency’s operating budget is growing under the weight of wage increases and declining revenue, driven largely by falling ridership. The smart growth group said political leaders need to take a more vocal role in addressing Metro’s ridership challenges.

Evans cited what he called “Metro fatigue” after leaders' push for $500 million in dedicated funding from the region. But he said Metro plays a critical role in the growth of the region and it would be integral to efforts to secure Amazon’s HQ2, for which the D.C. region is a front-runner.

“The future is Metrorail because the streets are becoming too crowded,” he said.

[A consultant told Metro what many riders already know: It’s the service that’s driving them away]

Stewart Schwartz, executive director of the coalition, cited National Transit Database figures that show ridership has fallen 25 percent over a decade.

Some context for the Post's recent look at #wmata unwillingness to address ridership declines: Metrorail ridership is down about 25% from a decade ago. After annual ridership peaked around 2009, 5 of the last 12 months (through July) have set new record lows (going back to 2002). pic.twitter.com/yulQ0np6ND — Gray Kimbrough (@graykimbrough) October 2, 2018

“We know this is primarily due to unreliable service and unreasonable wait times for trains,” he said in the Coalition’s statement. “These long wait times, especially during nights and weekends, have made other modes of transportation, like biking and ride-hailing, more attractive and more realistic to use than Metrorail.”

The smart growth group hosted a forum in the District on Monday night featuring renowned transit planner and consultant Jarrett Walker, who briefly weighed in on the region’s struggle without mentioning Metro by name. Walker was asked whether transit faced a new normal with the rise of alternatives such as Uber and Lyft, the rise of bike sharing and continued growth of teleworking.

[Behind Metro’s diving ridership: A millennial exodus]

Walker was bullish on transit, citing its role in ensuring the functioning of a densely populated city.

“We’re playing a long game,” he said. “We know we’re indispensable. There’s no question about us being put out of business by cars because they’ll strangle the city if they do that. And that’s why I encourage people to not panic about the fact that ridership is going down in a lot of places.”

Along with some board members, Wiedefeld has suggested the agency faces a new reality — attributing a portion of the declining ridership to factors outside its control, from a shrinking federal workforce to ride hailing to the lower costs of fuel. Metro has lost 125,000 average daily trips over a decade. Schwartz pointed to a study Metro ordered that found the factor best correlated with ridership changes was service.

“WMATA’s own consultants, hired to study declining ridership, have made clear to WMATA what has been intuitive to its customers for years,” he wrote. While “there is increased competition from ride sharing services, low gas prices, and telecommuting, the primary cause of Metro’s ridership slide is reduced frequency, and especially reduced off-peak frequency on evenings and weekends.”

Walker, too, pointed to the obvious.

“Ridership is going down in your region for some completely understandable reasons having to do with the quality and quantity of service, and the shift to Lyft possibly being as much a result of that as a cause of that — it’s hard to say,” Walker said. “But in the long run it has to come back up because there’s no other way for the city to function, so it will.”