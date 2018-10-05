

The Pentagon is seen from aboard Air Force One. The 34th annual Army 10-Miler race scheduled for Sunday, will end in the Pentagon's north parking lot. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo)

The 34th annual Army 10-Miler will be held Sunday, which means road closures and parking restrictions for the District and Arlington.

In the District, road closures and parking restrictions will go into effect beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday and will last until approximately noon. Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes for getting around.

Here are the streets that will be affected:

Key Bridge, between Virginia Avenue and M Street NW

Whitehurst Freeway, NW between M Street and 27th Street NW

Potomac River Freeway, between K Street NW and Ohio Drive SW

Independence Avenue, between 23rd Street and 7th Street SW

14th Street Bridge (HOV Lanes), between Virginia and Independence avenues SW

Independence Avenue SW from 23rd Street to 7th Street SW

7th Street, NW from Independence Avenue SW to C Street SW

9th Street, NW from Independence Avenue SW to C Street SW





Arlington Police note that due to a change in race route, there may be traffic impacts in Rosslyn in addition to road closures around the Pentagon.

Here are the roads that will be affected:

Route 110 between Rosslyn and Crystal City will close in both directions beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday and will remain closed until approximately 2 p.m. Motorists can use the George Washington Memorial Parkway as an alternative route.

There will be no access to southbound Route 110 from N. Marshall Drive.

The public may access Arlington National Cemetery from N. Marshall Drive.

I-66 westbound from Washington D.C. to N. Nash Street will close from 5 to 10 a.m. Motorists can use the G-W Parkway or Route 50 as an alternative route.

Lee Highway westbound at N. Lynn Street and Lee Highway eastbound at N. Lynn Street will close from 5 to 10 a.m.

The Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge will close in both directions with no vehicular access from approximately 5 to 10 a.m.

I-395 HOV northbound from Crystal City to the 14th Street Bridge will close at 6 a.m.

Eads Street from Army Navy Drive into the Pentagon/northbound I-395 HOV lanes will close at 5 a.m.

I-395 southbound HOV exit to S. Eads Street/Pentagon south parking lot will close at 5 a.m.

Route 27 in both directions from G-W Parkway to I-395 will close from 7 to 10 a.m.

Army Navy Drive from S. Eads Street to S. 12th Street will close from approximately 8 a.m. to noon.

12th Street from S. Eads Street to Long Bridge Drive will close from approximately 8 a.m. to noon.

Long Bridge Drive will close from S. 12th Street to Boundary Channel Drive from approximately 8 a.m. to noon.

All roads, except for Route 110, should be reopened by 12:30 p.m.

Note that Metro will open an hour earlier at 7 a.m. to accommodate the large number of participants expected for the event. Officials also note that bicyclists and pedestrians traveling in the Rosslyn area, including along the Custis Trail and Mount Vernon Trail, may run into delays near the race route.

A few tips from Metro:

While the closest station to the start of the race is the Pentagon station, people are advised to consider using the Pentagon City station instead. If the Pentagon Station becomes too crowded, trains may bypass the station temporarily. In those instances riders will be directed to use the Pentagon City stop. The transit agency also will add additional Blue Line trains between Franconia-Springfield and Stadium-Armory from 7 a.m. until 8:40 a.m. and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Note: if you are using Metrobus, service that normally operates to and from the Pentagon will be relocated to Pentagon City until approximately 2 p.m.

Individuals traveling by Lyft, Uber or taxi should have drivers drop them near the intersection of 12th and South Hayes streets in Arlington, race officials said.

More than 35,000 runners are expected to participate in the race, which is now in its 34th year.