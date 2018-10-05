

At least a dozen vehicles were involved in five, separate crashes along the outer loop of the Beltway on Oct. 5 in the morning rush hour. Spilled oil on the roadway is likely the cause, officials said. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire)

Updated at 7:01 a.m.

Delays remained for Friday morning’s commute after nearly a dozen vehicles were involved in five, separate crashes along the Beltway’s outer loop.

The cause of the crashes was oil spill on the roadway. It was not immediately clear what caused the spill.

As of 7:30 a.m., some lanes were reopening but the delays remained -- at one point stretching to roughly eight miles.

The crashes have happened along the outer loop between the Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike exits.

Dump truck involved in 3rd crash on the outer loop before 270 #MDtraffic #SkyTrak7 #GMW pic.twitter.com/tZDcjVXO0h — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) October 5, 2018

Just after 7 a.m., two lanes have reopened and two remain blocked. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use the Intercounty Connector, traffic officials said.

UPDATE: Crash w/Inj. I-495 WB (OL) past MD-185. Mont Co MD. 2 right lanes remain blocked. 2 left lanes open. OL delays appx 8 miles. Seek alt routes. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 5, 2018

Officials with Montgomery County Fire said no one was seriously injured but three people were taken to area hospitals.

Update - Beltway OL I495 between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike, multiple collisions, no serious injury, EMS transported 3 people from 5 separate collisions involving nearly a dozen vehicles pic.twitter.com/RGoWhMglhK — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 5, 2018

Original post at 6:15 a.m.

At least four separate crashes have happened early Friday morning along the Capital Beltway’s outer loop in Montgomery County, and the delays are reaching almost seven miles as all lanes are closed.

Crash. I-495 WB (OL) past MD-185. Mont Co MD. All lanes reported blocked. Follow police direction. OL delays appx 6.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 5, 2018

The crashes occurred between the Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike exits, officials said. The crashes are believed to have been caused by an oil spill. Some lanes along the Beltway are blocked.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last. Crews with sand in trucks are on the scene trying to clean up the scene, officials said.

Traffic Advisory - OL I495 near Connecticut Av & Rt355 Rockville Pike, at least 4 separate collisions, EMS evaluating, slick road surface, possible oil spill, multiple vehicles involved, incl serial trucks, @MDSHA @MDSP assisting, sand truck requested, some lanes BLOCKED https://t.co/ssP0SUdmly — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 5, 2018

It was not immediately known whether anyone was hurt.