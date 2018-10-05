Updated at 7:01 a.m.
Delays remained for Friday morning’s commute after nearly a dozen vehicles were involved in five, separate crashes along the Beltway’s outer loop.
The cause of the crashes was oil spill on the roadway. It was not immediately clear what caused the spill.
As of 7:30 a.m., some lanes were reopening but the delays remained -- at one point stretching to roughly eight miles.
The crashes have happened along the outer loop between the Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike exits.
Just after 7 a.m., two lanes have reopened and two remain blocked. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use the Intercounty Connector, traffic officials said.
Officials with Montgomery County Fire said no one was seriously injured but three people were taken to area hospitals.
