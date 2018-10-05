Updated at 8:15 a.m.

Traffic officials said all lanes along the eastbound side of Interstate 66 have reopened but delays of nearly three miles remain after a tractor-trailer crash near the Prince William County Parkway in Manassas, Va.

Original posted at 7:15 a.m.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer along eastbound Interstate 66 in Manassas, Va., is causing delays for Friday morning’s commute.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

The crash happened near the Prince William County Parkway. Three lanes are blocked as of 7:30 a.m. and the delays are nearly three miles.