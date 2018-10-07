Twenty people were killed Saturday after a stretch limousine crashed into the parking lot of a crowded store in Upstate New York, in what federal authorities are calling the deadliest U.S. transportation accident in nearly a decade.

Police said that just before 2 p.m. Saturday, they received reports of an accident involving two vehicles in Schoharie, N.Y., about 30 miles west of Albany.

There, a 2001 Ford Excursion limousine traveling southwest on State Route 30 “failed to stop” at an intersection with State Route 30A and flew into the parking lot of the nearby Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe, authorities said.

The limousine struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander that was unoccupied in the parking lot, New York State Police first deputy superintendent Christopher Fiore said at a news conference Sunday. Two pedestrians standing nearby also were fatally struck, Fiore added.

“There were witnesses on the scene, but just from the evidence discovered at the crash, it was apparent that this was the direction of travel and what happened,” Fiore said.

Police said that, of the 20 victims, 18 had been inside the limousine. Everyone inside the limousine, including the driver, died in the crash, and all those killed Saturday were adults, police added.



Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y., on Oct. 6, 2018. (WTEN/AP)

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Sunday that members of its “go team” were at the crash site to investigate what happened and possible factors, including road and vehicle conditions.

“Twenty fatalities is just horrific,” NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt told reporters Sunday. “This is the most deadly transportation accident in this country since February of 2009.”

It is unclear how many other people, if any, were injured. Police said Sunday that they were not releasing any of the victims' names, pending autopsies and notification of next of kin.

The Albany Times-Union reported that one of the vehicles was a limousine carrying people who were traveling from a nearby wedding to the reception — and that the limo came down a hill and crashed into the parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe.

Photos from Times-Union photographer Peter R. Barber showed a white van-style stretch limousine lodged in a ditch, along with police and emergency vehicles that had converged upon the scene.

Emergency vehicles surround the Apple Barrel Cafe at Route 30 and Route 30A in Schoharie after a van style limousine and an SUV collided injuring several and killing approximately 3 people.

Jessica Kirby, the manager of the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe, told the New York Times that the limousine was probably traveling over 60 mph as it came down the hill and that the store was crowded with visitors from out of town because of the long holiday weekend.

“I don’t want to describe the scene,” Kirby told the newspaper. “We’ve heard accidents before. You know that sound when it happens.”

Calls to the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe were not answered Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the store said it would remain open through the weekend despite the “horrific accident in front of our business.”

“Our hearts grieve for the victim’s families, our customers who tried to help, and our staff who did everything they could to comfort,” the store stated. “We will not be discussing the events of today any further. Thank you for understanding.”

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said state agencies should “provide every resource necessary” to investigate the crash.

“My heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in this horrific accident on Saturday in Schoharie,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I join all New Yorkers in mourning these deaths and share in the unspeakable sorrow experienced by their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”



Members of the National Transportation Safety Board work at the scene of a fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 2018. (Hans Pennink/AP)

Questions arose about the safety standards governing stretch limousines after four women touring wineries in Long Island were killed when a limo was struck from the side by a pickup driver in 2015.

Months later, the NTSB committed to investigating crashes involving stretch limos on a “case-by-case” basis. Officials, including Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), had pushed for better federal safety regulations for limousines after the crash, citing “significant gaps” in the safety standards for the vehicles — which are often modified using aftermarket parts and techniques.

Many stretch limos “may lack certain basic safety features like the necessary number of side impact air bags, reinforced rollover protection bars, structurally sound frames and accessible emergency exits that can aid passengers and first responders in the event of a crash,” Schumer’s office said in a news release at the time.

It was not immediately known whether the limousine involved in the Schoharie crash had suffered from any of those deficiencies.

This story is developing and will be updated.

