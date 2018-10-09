Updated at 7:30 a.m.

Metro said the earlier problem with a track on the Red Line has been fixed, but riders may still face some delays. Officials with Montgomery County Fire said it was a problem with an arcing insulator.

Red Line: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions due to an earlier track problem at Forest Glen. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 9, 2018

Original post at 6:45 a.m.

Riders on Metro’s Red Line will face delays Tuesday morning as there is a track problem.

Trains are sharing a track between the Forest Glen and Silver Spring stops. The problem with the track is at the Forest Glen station, officials said.

It is not immediately clear how long the delays will last. The delays are in both directions of the line.