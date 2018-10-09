

In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as it taxis at Boston's Logan International Airport. JetBlue announced this week that it will end daily non-stop service from Dulles International Airport to Boston and John F. Kennedy International airports in January 2019. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

Starting in January, JetBlue will no longer offer service at Dulles International Airport, part of a broader shift by the airline to focus on more profitable routes, the company said Tuesday.

The change means that beginning Jan. 8, travelers will have to find other airlines if they want to fly to Boston Logan and John F. Kennedy International airports. JetBlue had offered up to three daily flights from Dulles to each city.

“In the Washington, D.C. region JetBlue customers have demonstrated they prefer traveling to and from the city’s centrally located Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), where JetBlue operates up to 35 daily flights to a dozen destinations,” JetBlue spokesman Philip Stewart said.

JetBlue once operated as many as 24 flights a day out of Dulles. But over the years, the airline slowly migrated most of its operations, including maintenance, to National. The airline will also scale back service on certain flights out of Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.

The elimination of the daily flights is a blow for Dulles, where officials have struggled to increase passenger traffic. Earlier this month, ultra low-cost carrier Primera Air, which offered service to London’s Stansted Airport, declared bankruptcy. The airport had only recently launched service at Dulles.

As part of the shift, JetBlue will add service from Boston, Fort Lauderdale and New York’s JFK airports. In Boston, it will add nonstop service to Rochester and will boost flights on nine existing routes. The airline will eventually have 200 daily departures from Logan.