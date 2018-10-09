

Passengers wait to board a Metro train.

Metro will not increase fares or further reduce service in the fiscal year that begins July 1, according to board documents posted to the agency’s website Tuesday.

According to the budget guidelines for General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld’s spending plan, Metro’s priorities for the 2020 fiscal year are simple: growing ridership and improving the quality of its workforce. The announcement is significant because Metro’s protocol is to consider fare increases every two years, according to a board directive, and the move is usually accompanied by a review of service levels.

But a fare increase and further service cuts would be an uncertain prospect for an agency that is hemorrhaging riders amid frequent and disruptive maintenance work.

It was not clear why Metro decided to forgo a fare increase, but the agency has indicated in recent financial reports that its 10-cent rail and 25-cent bus fare increase that went into effect in July 2017 was an effective revenue stabilizer.

“Revenue is higher than prior year despite lower ridership due to the higher per-passenger fare resulting from the 2017 fare increases,” Metro said in its third-quarter financial report for the previous fiscal year.

Still, the document lays out no specific plans to grow ridership, which has fallen by more than 10 percent since 2015 — despite the conclusions of internal staff and outside consultants that service is a key driver of ridership.

Instead, the budget plan favors another strategy: growing ridership by improving customer service. The agency says it wants to prioritize the development and accountability of its workers through a number of avenues: improving labor relations, providing newer employee facilities, better recruiting and performance management programs and focusing on Metro’s front line workers, who interact with customers.

Metro internal ridership rescue plan said the customer experience was essential to stabilizing ridership — including providing real-time information, helping riders who have difficulty with farebox machines and better interacting with passengers themselves. But the road map to growing ridership included service increases, among them: running peak service all day, implementing all eight-car trains, extending the Yellow Line to Greenbelt.

The agency’s 2020 budget includes a modest increase to service at the urging of Maryland board members and officials: the doubling of Red Line service at Shady Grove through the elimination of a practice known as the “Grosvenor Turnback,” approved by the board earlier this year following a commitment to Maryland officials when the practice was instituted. In the board documents, however, Metro only vaguely hints at ways to improve ridership. One slide in its presentation, labeled “Increase Ridership,” points to areas of focus as the agency looks to grow ridership: the “Rush-Hour Promise” ride credit initiative, pass programs, hours of service, marketing, speeding up buses and frequency of service.

Metro is expected to elaborate on its plans at Thursday’s board meeting.