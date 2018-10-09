

A Metro train derailed outside of East Falls Church station in July 2016, prompting an investigation into the cause of the derailment, and leading to the eventual firing of more than one-third of Metro's track inspection department. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Metro must rehire a track inspector who was fired in late 2016 for allegedly falsifying inspection reports, an arbitration panel has ruled.

Christopher Bell, who worked as a supervisor in the track inspection department, was one of more than a dozen workers fired following an investigation into the cause of a July 2016 Silver Line derailment. In the process of that investigation, Metro managers concluded that track inspections throughout the system were not being performed properly, and that some workers knowingly reported errant measurements in their daily logs about the status and geometry of the tracks.

The workers, and the union representing them, have long argued that the firings were unfair, and that the track workers were performing their inspections as instructed by managers. Now, because of a new binding arbitration decision, Bell will be getting his job back, with back-pay for the time that has elapsed since he was fired.

The panel’s decision was first reported by WTOP, and confirmed by a spokesman for Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents Bell and the other fired workers.

The arbitration award for Bell’s case opens up the possibility that the other fired workers, many of whom filed grievances with Metro after they were terminated, could also be rehired, with almost two years of back-pay.

“[Christopher Bell] was scapegoated by the authority for a widespread failing … to inspect pursuant to standards the authority now espouses but did not previously follow,” the arbitration decision said, according to WTOP’s report.

Metro officials could appeal the arbitration panel’s decision, though ATU Local 689 said it had received verbal notification from Metro that it intended to let the arbitration panel’s decision stand.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

