A man died after his motorized wheelchair fell down an escalator at Columbia Heights Metro station Wednesday afternoon, the transit agency said.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said that the man was using a wheelchair and had attempted to use the “up” escalator. She said he had nearly reached the top when he and the chair tumbled backward to the bottom.

D.C. Fire spokesman Doug Buchanan said the man was found unconscious at the bottom of the escalator, and was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Ly said that the elevator at the station was operating properly at the time.

“A review of camera footage revealed the man waited 10 to 15 seconds for the elevator, which was in service at the time, and then diverted to the escalator,” Ly said. “Upon reaching the top of the escalator, the man and wheelchair fell backward, landing at the bottom.”

“Several bystanders and the station manager immediately rendered aid until medics arrived,” she said. “The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”