The operator of Prestige Limousine was taken into custody Wednesday, days after one of the company’s limousines crashed into a parked SUV in a store parking lot, killing 20 people in Upstate New York, authorities said.
New York State Police said Nauman Hussain was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 787. The circumstances of the arrest and charges were not immediately known.
Following the crash, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) highlighted Prestige’s spotty safety record and said the company’s owner Shahed Hussain had “a lot of questions to answer.” Investigators said Shahed Hussain was out of the country.
This is a developing story.