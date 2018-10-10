

Television networks broadcast at the roadside memorial scene of Saturday's fatal limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. A limousine loaded with people headed to a birthday party blew the stop sign at the end of a highway and slammed into an SUV parked outside a store, killing all people in the limo and two pedestrians, officials and relatives of the victims said. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

The operator of Prestige Limousine was taken into custody Wednesday, days after one of the company’s limousines crashed into a parked SUV in a store parking lot, killing 20 people in Upstate New York, authorities said.

New York State Police said Nauman Hussain was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 787. The circumstances of the arrest and charges were not immediately known.

[Limo involved in New York crash that killed 20 had failed prior inspection, records show]

Following the crash, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) highlighted Prestige’s spotty safety record and said the company’s owner Shahed Hussain had “a lot of questions to answer.” Investigators said Shahed Hussain was out of the country.

Operator of Prestige Limo, Nauman Hussain, has been taken into custody. Charges are pending. An update will be posted on https://t.co/SC465aKslr. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 10, 2018

