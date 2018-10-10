

The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Fla, on Oct. 10,2018 The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

It has become an all together too familiar exercise: airlines have canceled dozens of flights and are offering fee waivers to travelers as Hurricane Michael heads toward the Florida Panhandle. Travelers are also being urged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

On Wednesday, Tallahassee International Airport was closed to all but military and emergency relief flights. Officials said that commercial flights were scheduled to resume Thursday. Flight operations at Northwest Florida Beaches International in Panama City, also were impacted. Pensacola International and Destin-Fort Walton Beach airports closed at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation urged drivers to dial 511 from their mobile phones for the latest updates on road conditions. Updates also are available at www.FL511.com.

Tropical storm conditions continue to spread across the Florida Panhandle and have prompted bridge closures and a halt on emergency response services. First responders are urging residents to stay put to ride out the storm, Winds +50 mph in some areas #HurricaneMichael — Luz Lazo (@luzcita) October 10, 2018

[Hurricane Michael: Category 4 storm begins battering Florida before landfall]

If you’re traveling on American Airlines, you may be able to rebook tickets without paying a change fee if you’re scheduled to travel through the airports listed below. You must have purchased your ticket by Oct. 8 for travel between Oct. 9 and 11. Travel between Oct. 8 - 14, and you cannot change the origin or destination city. You must also rebook in the same class of service or pay the difference

Augusta, Ga. (AGS)

Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)

Florence, South Carolina (FLO)

Hilton Head, South Carolina (HHH)

Mobile, Alabama (MOB)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)

Panama City, Florida (ECP)

Pensacola, Florida (PNS)

Savannah, Georgia (SAV)

Tallahassee, Florida (TLH)

American Airlines has also activated its disaster response fundraising platform to collect donations for the American Red Cross. It is offering miles through its frequent flier program for every dollar donated.

Some travelers may be able to make changes online. If you are eligible, the “change trip” icon will appear in the toolbar when you go online to search for your trip.

If you’re flying on Delta and want to change your trip as a result of a cancellation or a flight delay of 90 minutes or more, you may be entitled to a refund on the unused portion of your ticket if travel takes you through the following airports: in Alabama, Mobile; in Georgia: Albany, Augusta, Brunswick, Columbus, Savannah and Valdosta; in Florida: Fort Walton, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Panama City; in South Carolina, Columbia,

The airline is also waiving all baggage and pet-in-cabin feels for travel to and from cities likely to be affected by Hurricane Michael.

United Airlines also announced it had canceled several flights.